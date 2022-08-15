Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that Brown (hamstring) and Kyler Murray (wrist) practiced for the first time together since the start of training camp, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Both players have dealt with injuries in camp, with Brown getting back on the field last week, which coincided with limitations on Murray's practice reps due to a sore wrist. It's unclear if either or both were able to handle every drill Monday, but the Cardinals showed evidence of testing out the Air Raid, with Brown and Rondale Moore in the slot and DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green as outside receivers, per Paul Calvisi of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. The team won't be able to operate with that personnel Week 1 due to Hopkins' six-game suspension to begin the season, but his lack of availability should be a boon for Brown, who was reunited with Murray, his college quarterback, back in April.