Brown caught six of 11 targets for 88 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-16 win over the Panthers.

His 23-yard grab in the fourth quarter capped the scoring for the Cardinals. Brown has seen double-digit targets in three straight games, posting a 26-296-1 line on 39 targets over that stretch as he continues to solidify his spot as Kyler Murray's top option while DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) remains out. The Arizona passing game faces a tough test in Week 5 against the undefeated Eagles, however.