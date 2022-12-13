Brown secured four of eight targets for 34 yards in the Cardinals' 27-13 loss to the Patriots on Monday night.

Brown's numbers were naturally affected by the fact Kyler Murray exited the game on the third play of the game with what appears to be a serious knee injury. The speedster's ideal route tree lends itself much better to Murray than veteran quarterback Colt McCoy, who tends to frequently operate in the short and mid-range areas of the field. Brown's catch and yardage totals were his lowest since Week 1, but he'll aim to bounce back irrespective of who's under center in a Week 15 road matchup against the Broncos.