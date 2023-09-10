Brown caught three of five targets for 28 yards and added 29 rushing yards on his only carry in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Commanders.

The former Raven helped set up the Cardinals' first points with his 29-yard run on a first-quarter drive that ended in a field goal, but Brown was nearly invisible after that as Arizona's offense failed to produce a touchdown on the day. As QB Joshua Dobbs gets more familiar with the playbook, things could open up a little for the Cards' wideouts, but this still figures to be one of the least potent passing games in the NFL this season. Brown will look for more big plays in Week 2 against the Giants.