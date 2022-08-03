Brown (hamstring) was arrested Wednesday morning in Phoenix, Ariz. on criminal speeding charges, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reports.

Brown has been slowed by a hamstring issue during the first week-plus of training camp, kicking it off on the active/non-football injury list before returning to drills Tuesday. At that time, coach Kliff Kingsbury noted of Brown, "We're just easing him back. And we want to start off with the walkthroughs. And then I'm hoping by the end of the week he can start some (independent work), and then I'm guessing Monday full go if everything stays on course." Per Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, Brown wasn't present to the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, and the reason for his absence has been revealed. It remains to be seen when he's back on the field at 100 percent, but a legal matter now is plaguing him as well.