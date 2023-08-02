Brown (undisclosed) increased his activity level at Wednesday's practice, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Brown was limited Monday and took part in the initial part of Tuesday's practice, after which coach Jonathan Gannon told Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com that the wide receiver was dealing with "nicks and bruises." While Drake noted that Wednesday's session was low intensity, it's still an encouraging sign for Brown to get in some more work. Any reps that Brown is unable to handle will filter down to Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch, Michael Wilson and Zach Pascal, among others.