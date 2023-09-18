Brown caught six of 10 targets for 54 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Giants.

The fifth-year wideout produced the only score of the second half for the Cardinals after they built a 20-0 lead before halftime, hauling in a three-yard TD pass from Joshua Dobbs midway through the third quarter. Brown's 10 targets also led his team, while his six catches tied Zach Ertz for tops on Arizona. Brown faces a tough test in Week 3 against a Cowboys defense that just held the Jets' Garrett Wilson to only two receptions, although one of them went for a 68-yard touchdown.