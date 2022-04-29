The Ravens dealt Brown and a 2022 third-round pick to the Cardinals for the 23rd overall selection in this year's draft, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The Cardinals added another big-play threat to its receiving corps, but instead of bringing in a rookie via the draft they're reuniting Brown with college teammate Kyler Murray. While working together at Oklahoma in 2018, Brown was among Murray's top wideouts en route to the latter winning the Heisman Trophy. Since then, Brown was a first-round pick of the Ravens in 2019, increasing his catch and yardage totals in each of his three pro campaigns. Last year, he wrangled 91 of 146 passes for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games. With the move to Arizona, Brown joins a skill-position group that features DeAndre Hopkins, James Conner, Zach Ertz, A.J. Green and Rondale Moore, among others.