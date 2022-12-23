The Cardinals list Brown (groin) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Brown was a mid-week addition to the Cardinals' injury report, after he logged a limited practice Thursday before having his reps capped again Friday on account of the groin issue. The receiver's ability to practice in any fashion to close out Week 16 prep is a good sign, but an official word on his status for Sunday's game likely won't arrive until Arizona releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. If Brown suits up, he'll be on the receiving end of passes from third-string quarterback Trace McSorley, who is picking up his first NFL start with Kyler Murray (knee) on injured reserve and with Colt McCoy (concussion) ruled out for the Week 16 game.