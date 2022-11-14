Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that Brown (foot) is "getting close" and would definitely be back after the team's Week 13 bye at the latest, per Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site.

Brown was placed on injured reserve Oct. 20 due to a foot injury he suffered in Week 6 and was expected to be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks. Per Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com, Kingsbury added that the wideout "is getting to the point where he's going to be day-to-day," but the Cardinals won't rush him back until he's 100 percent. Before the injury, Brown secured 43 of 64 targets for 485 yards and three scores, but all of that production came when DeAndre Hopkins was sidelined due to a suspension.