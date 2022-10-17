An MRI revealed Brown's foot fracture won't require surgery and could only sideline him for six weeks, but the wideout will get a second opinion before moving forward, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This is certainly an encouraging development after news dropped earlier Monday that Brown may miss the remainder of the season, but the extent of the foot injury remains unclear. The Cardinals recently traded for Robbie Anderson and activated DeAndre Hopkins to the active roster following a six-game suspension, so those two should assume the majority of Brown's offensive responsibilities.