Brown caught four of 10 targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Bengals.

While it wasn't an efficient performance -- Arizona quarterback Joshua Dobbs also completed fewer than 50 percent of his passes for the first time this season -- Brown did make a splash with a 25-yard TD catch early in the second quarter. It's his third score in five games, already matching his touchdown total from 2022, and the fourth-year wideout has also seen double-digit targets in three of five contests as Dobbs' favorite downfield option. Brown will look to keep rolling in Week 6 against the Rams.