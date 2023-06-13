Brown, who is dealing with a foot issue, was held out of Tuesday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Per coach Jonathan Gannon, the Cardinals elected to hold the wideout out of the session for precautionary reasons, given his previous foot issues. Once Brown -- who logged a 67/709/3 stat line in 12 games last season -- is able to to return to practice, he'll get back to work as Arizona's top wide receiver option following the team's recent release of DeAndre Hopkins. In the mix for snaps behind Brown this coming season are Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch, Zach Pascal and 2023 third-rounder Michael Wilson.