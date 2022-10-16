Brown needed help to get to the locker room in the second half of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reports.

Weinfuss' ESPN colleague Field Yates reports that Brown couldn't put any weight on his ankle after being rolled up on. Brown had five catches for 68 yards prior to being injured. With a short week ahead of him before Thursday's game against the Saints, Brown could miss at least one additional game.