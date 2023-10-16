Brown secured four of 11 targets for 34 yards in the Cardinals' 26-9 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

Brown, who overcame a mid-week illness to suit up Sunday, led the Cardinals in targets by a wide margin, but his yardage total was his lowest since Week 1. Brown's inefficiency over his last two games stands out, as he's brought in only eight of 21 targets over that span. Nevertheless, he remains Arizona's most proven receiver, and he could be in for a resurgent effort in a favorable Week 7 road matchup against the Seahawks.