Brown had three receptions off of seven targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Seahawks.

Brown finished as the Cardinals' leading receiver in a loss where starting quarterback Joshua Dobbs threw for just 146 yards with no passing touchdowns. It resulted in the wideout's second subpar fantasy result in as many weeks. Hollywood has been a streaky option over his five years in the league, so inconsistencies can be expected with an inexperienced journeyman under center for Arizona. Brown will have extra motivation to find the end zone in Week 8 when the Cardinals host his former club, the Baltimore Ravens, next Sunday.