Brown had seven receptions on 10 targets for 96 yards in Sunday's 35-16 loss to the 49ers.

Brown overcame the thumb injury that threatened his availability during the practice week leading up to Sunday's tilt. The 2019 first-round pick was unable to extend his touchdown streak to three games, but he still provided value with new season highs in yards and receptions. Brown has transitioned well to becoming Arizona's No. 1 receiver following the offseason trade of DeAndre Hopkins. Hollywood is now averaging 5.3 receptions and 59.8 yards with two touchdowns through four games this season. Look for the speedster to continue building a rapport with fill-in starter Joshua Dobbs against the Bengals next Sunday while Kyler Murray (knee) remains sidelined.