Brown (illness), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Brown was a limited participant in Friday's practice which seemed to indicate this possibility. The downfield threat could be limited with the switch to backup QB Colt McCoy after the unfortunate injury to Kyler Murray (knee), but it's worth noting Brown did see eight targets in last week's loss when the veteran passer essentially played the entire game. Expect final confirmation on Brown's status to occur sometime before the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.