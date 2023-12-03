Brown (heel) is expected to be available versus Pittsburgh on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Brown has been dealing with a heel injury, which kept him sidelined for all three of Arizona's practices during Week 13 prep. He was also a non-participant in two of the team's three practices last week, but he was still able to suit up for Week 12 loss to the Rams. It looks like he should be in line for a similar trajectory ahead of this Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff against the Steelers. Over the first 12 games of the season, Brown recorded 51 receptions (on 98 targets) for 574 yards and four touchdowns.