Brown (heel) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.

Brown played through a heel injury in the Cardinals' previous two games, but he left the last one early Week 13 at Pittsburgh and wasn't able to return. Even with the benefit of a Week 14 bye, he didn't take part as the team reconvened for practice Wednesday, but his return to some drills one day later keeps the door ajar for him to be available Sunday against the 49ers. Friday's practice report will reveal whether or not Brown enters the weekend with an injury designation for Week 15 action.