Brown (thumb) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Brown was a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday, with coach Jonathan Gannon telling reporters Friday morning that he wanted to see the wideout practice before making any decisions for Sunday. Barring further updates, fantasy managers will want to treat Brown as a game-time decision ahead of the 4:25 ET kickoff, with candidates for added playing time in the event of an absence including Rondale Moore, Zach Pascal and Greg Dortch.