Brown (heel) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Brown was held out of practice coming out of a Week 14 bye but then managed limited sessions Thursday and Friday. Coach Jonathan Gannon acknowledged Friday that Brown's heel injury is painful and requires management, per Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com, though Gannon also told Brack he still expects the wide receiver to continue making explosive plays. It thus seems Brown is more likely than not to suit up ahead of the Cardinals' 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday, albeit with risk for an in-game setback like the one that held him out for most of the second half of a Week 13 win at Pittsburgh.