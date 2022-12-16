Brown (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Denver, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Brown's return to a limited practice Friday puts him on track to avoid the inactive list approximately ahead of a 4:05 ET kickoff Sunday. While not much has gone right in Arizona this year, the Cards at least have a strong WR duo in Brown and DeAndre Hopkins to help out backup QB Colt McCoy. With top cornerback Patrick Surtain likely to shadow Hopkins for at least part of the game, Brown figures to run a lot of his routes lined up across from rookie Damarri Mathis and 31-year-old K'Waun Williams (both have been solid this year, but not on Surtain's level).