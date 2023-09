Brown (hamstring) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Brown continues to operate with a cap on his reps due to a hamstring injury during Week 1 prep. His listing on Friday's practice report will be telling for his potential activity level ahead of Sunday's season opener at Washington. Any sort of limitations from Brown would equate to elevated reps for Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch, Michael Wilson and Zach Pascal.