Brown (illness) was limited in practice Thursday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

In his return from Wednesday's absence due to an illness, Brown was spotted running routes and catching passes during individual drills one day later, per Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com. In the end, though, Brown must not have gotten in much more work, leaving him just one more opportunity to get back to full this week. Ultimately, Friday's practice report will reveal whether or not Brown has a designation ahead of Sunday's road matchup with the Rams.