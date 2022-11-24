Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Brown (foot) likely will be on a "pitch count" Sunday against the Chargers if the Cardinals activate him from injured reserve, Darren of the team's official site reports.

The Cardinals designated Brown for return from IR last Wednesday, but he didn't do enough in practice to get back on the active roster for Monday's eventual loss to the 49ers. Now that he's taking part in drills for a second consecutive week, he may have a better shot to play Sunday, but if he's active he likely won't take on a full allotment of snaps. Arizona's receiving corps is banged-up at the moment, with Rondale Moore (groin) expected to miss Week 12 and Greg Dortch (thumb) not taking part in Wednesday's walkthrough. As a result, Brown still could make an impact working behind DeAndre Hopkins and potentially ahead of A.J. Green and Robbie Anderson if he's available and Moore and Dortch aren't.