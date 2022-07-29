Coach Kliff Kingsbury is hopeful Brown (hamstring) returns to practice "next week at some point," Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. "I don't know when, but that's our hope," Kingsbury added Friday.

The Cardinals placed Brown on the active/non-football injury list Tuesday due to a hamstring issue, giving him a chance to practice at any point during training camp once he's healthy. With more than a month before the regular season, he'll have plenty of time to reach 100 percent, but getting back on the field will be the first step in that process. Once he's available, Brown is poised to serve as the team's top wide receiver Week 1, when DeAndre Hopkins' six-game suspension kicks in.