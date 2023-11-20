Brown brought in two of five targets for 18 yards in the Cardinals' 21-16 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Brown was third on the Cardinals in targets, but the matchup against a Texans defense adept at limiting wide receiver production got the best of the speedy receiver. Brown has brought in just three of nine targets for 46 yards in the two games he's played with Kyler Murray thus far, but given the previous rapport between the two, that inefficiency could begin to wane beginning with a favorable Week 12 home matchup against the Rams.