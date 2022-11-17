Brown (foot) took part in some individual drills at Thursday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
After suffering what was initially a potentially season-ending left foot injury in Week 6, Brown has spent nearly a month on injured reserve, from which the Cardinals designated him for return Wednesday. With a 21-day window open to prove his health, he managed to mix into some individual work to begin Week 11 prep, looking crisp running routes and hauling in passes. Brown may not be cleared for Monday's game against the 49ers in Mexico City, but Arizona at least may have a decision to make about bringing him back to the active roster in the coming days.
