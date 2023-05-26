Brown has moved up the wide receiver depth chart in Arizona after the team released DeAndre Hopkins on Friday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Due to Hopkins' six-game suspension to start last season and injury concerns for both he and Brown thereafter, the pair only suited up for four games together. With Hopkins out of the picture, Brown will kick off his second season with the Cardinals as the team's top wideout, followed by the likes of Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch, Zach Pascal and rookie third-round pick Michael Wilson. Brown also may not be working with Kyler Murray once Week 1 arrives due to the quarterback's recovery from an ACL tear suffered Dec. 12. In eight contests without Hopkins in 2022, Brown put together a 50-553-3 line on 77 targets.