Brown (heel) isn't practicing Wednesday, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Coach Jonathan Gannon suggested Monday that Brown likely would practice this week, having benefitted from a Week 14 bye following an early exit from the Week 13 win over Pittsburgh. It's the same heel injury that Brown played through for multiple weeks before his Week 13 setback, and he'll still have two more chances to practice prior to Sunday's matchup with San Francisco.