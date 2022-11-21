Brown (foot) wasn't activated from injured reserve ahead of Monday night's game against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The Cardinals designated Brown for return from injured reserve this past Wednesday, but the wideout isn't quite ready to suit up for game action and will thus target a potential return in Week 12 against the Chargers. In the meantime, look for DeAndre Hopkins -- who is listed as a questionable for Monday's game but trending toward playing -- along with Rondale Moore and A.J. Green to lead the team's Week 11 wideout corps, with Robbie Anderson and Greg Dortch also in the mix.