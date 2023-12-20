Brown (heel) isn't practicing Wednesday, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Coach Jonathan Gannon already acknowledged that Brown is uncertain to play Sunday at Chicago, though the Cardinals don't anticipate placing him on injured reserve this week. The wide receiver didn't play after halftime in Arizona's past two games, as he aggravated his lingering heel injury during the second quarter of both contests. A Week 14 bye sandwiched between those games didn't seem to help, and at this point he'd be an extremely risky fantasy option even if he managed to play Week 16 and/or 17.