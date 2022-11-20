Brown (foot) isn't expected to be reinstated from injured reserve ahead of Monday's game against the 49ers in Mexico City, Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com reports.

Arizona will have until 4 p.m. ET on Monday to formally decide whether to add Brown to the 53-man roster for the Week 11 contest, but given that the receiver first resumed practicing this past Wednesday after missing the past four games with the left foot injury, it doesn't come as a major surprise that the team is leaning toward holding him out against the 49ers. On a positive note, Schultz relays that Brown is "feeling much better" and hopes to make his return to the lineup Week 12 against the Chargers, though his availability for that contest will hinge on how he fares during the Cardinals' next three practices. Brown's expected absence for at least one more game leaves the Cardinals with DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), Rondale Moore, A.J. Green, Robbie Anderson and Greg Dortch as their options at receiver.