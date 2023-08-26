Brown is not expected to play in Saturday's preseason finale, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.
The speedy wideout did see action in last week's preseason performance, but that appears to be the extent of his exhibition workload. Brown is expected to be a critical target for a pass-catching corps that is incredibly young after the release of DeAndre Hopkins.
