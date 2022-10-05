Brown didn't practice Wednesday due to a foot injury, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Brown showed up on the Cardinals' Week 4 injury report Friday with a listing of limited due to rest/foot. He was able to play Sunday at Carolina and earn a typical 94 percent of the offensive snaps on his way to six catches (on 11 targets) for 88 yards and one touchdown. However, Brown now isn't practicing at all to begin Week 5 prep, so his status bears watching as the weekend approachs to get a sense of his availability for Sunday's game versus the Eagles.
More News
-
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Finds end zone in win•
-
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Playing in Week 4•
-
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Expected to face Panthers•
-
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Status in question for Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Massive numbers in loss•
-
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Good volume but mediocre returns•