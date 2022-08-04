Brown (hamstring) isn't practicing Thursday but is down on the field watching his teammates, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said earlier this week that he hoped to get Brown back in individual drills by Friday and back to full participation by Monday. That could still happen, though it isn't looking great at this point. Brown's recent arrest for speeding is less of an issue, as it didn't cost him any practice time and isn't likely to lead to an NFL suspension.