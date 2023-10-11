Brown isn't practicing Wednesday, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.
No injury was reported after Sunday's loss to the Bengals, in which Brown caught four of 10 targets for 61 yards and a touchdown. He's been consistently productive this season, with at least 57 total yards in each game and a TD in three of the past four.
