Brown (heel) wasn't spotted during the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

If Brown indeed misses practice for a second day in a row, he'll have just one more opportunity to mix into drills this week before the Cardinals potentially make a ruling on his availability ahead of Sunday's game at Chicago. Fellow wide receiver Greg Dortch (shoulder) also wasn't seen on the practice field Thursday, meaning Michael Wilson, Rondale Moore and Zach Pascal are the healthy options at the position on Arizona's active roster.