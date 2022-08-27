Brown is not in line to play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Titans, according to Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic.
As a result, Brown is next in line to see game action in Week 1 against the Chiefs. At that point, he'll be in line to serve as the Cardinals' No. 1 wideout, with DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) slated to sit out the first six games of the season.
