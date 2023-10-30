Brown had six receptions on nine targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Ravens.

Brown was unable to break off one of his signature big plays against his former club Sunday, but he still delivered from a fantasy perspective via a short touchdown reception. It was the 26-year-old's fourth touchdown through eight weeks, already surpassing the mark he set over 12 games last year. Brown has been providing consistent value while serving as Joshua Dobbs' top receiving option this season. That said, Brown and the Cardinals will draw a tough road matchup against Cleveland's elite pass defense next Sunday.