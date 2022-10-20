The Cardinals placed Brown (foot) on injured reserve Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

This move was expected after Brown sustained a foot injury this past Sunday in Seattle that's slated to keep him sidelined for at least one month. He'll thus miss at least the Cardinals' next four games and perhaps more considering the aforementioned timeline. With Brown joining Antoine Wesley (hip) on IR, Arizona's receiving corps now consists of DeAndre Hopkins, Rondale Moore, A.J. Green, Robbie Anderson and Greg Dortch.