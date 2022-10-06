Brown (foot) was limited at Thursday's practice, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Dating back to Week 4 prep, Brown's last three listings on Cardinals injury reports have been limited, DNP and limited due to a foot issue. At the very least, his increase in work from none Wednesday to some one day later is a step in the right direction for the team's top wide receiver. Brown's status may gain some clarity upon the release of Friday's injury report, and if he eventually is cleared to play Sunday versus the Eagles, he'll be looking to extend his streak with 10-plus targets to four consecutive contests.
