Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday he expects Brown (foot) to play Sunday against the Chargers, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The Cardinals designated Brown for return from injured reserve last Wednesday and had him out on the practice field again this week. Kingsbury did say Wednesday that the speedy wideout was likely to be on a pitch count in his first game back after missing more than a month with foot injury, but it does at least sound like Brown is on track to play. It'll essentially be official if/when the Cardinals activate him from IR on Friday/Saturday.