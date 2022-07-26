Brown has been placed on the Cardinals' non-football injury list due to a hamstring issue, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

The wideout is eligible to come off the list whenever he is ready to practice, but Brown is now slated to miss some time, with Arizona's training camp about to open. Once he's able to return to the field, Brown will look to cement his key role in a wideout corps that will open the coming season minus DeAndre Hopkins, who has been suspended for six games out of the gate for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. While Hopkins is out, Brown will be in line to serve as Kyler Murray's top wideout option, with A.J. Green, Rondale Moore and Antoine Wesley also in the mix for targets.