Brown was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, and coach Kliff Kingsbury deemed the wide receiver "out indefinitely" due to the left foot injury that he sustained Sunday in Seattle, Kevin Parrish of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Brown departed Arizona's Week 6 loss in the second half and was wearing a boot on his left foot after the game. While initial X-rays came back negative, he's getting a second opinion to determine the severity of the injury and also a timeline for his return to action, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. In the end, Brown is slated for a multi-week absence at the very least, which may have spurred the Cardinals' trade for Robbie Anderson on Monday. While Anderson may not immediately make an impact in the team's receiving corps, DeAndre Hopkins is back from a six-game suspension, and Rondale Moore, A.J. Green and Greg Dortch also are on hand to man the position for Thursday's matchup with the Saints.