Brown was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, and coach Kliff Kingsbury termed the wide receiver "out indefinitely" due to the left foot injury that he sustained Sunday in Seattle, Kevin Parrish of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Brown departed Arizona's Week 6 loss in the second half and was wearing a boot on his left foot afterward. While initial X-rays came back negative, he's getting a second opinion to learn the severity of the injury and also determine a timeline to return to action, if possible, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. In the end, Brown is slated for a multi-week absence, at the very least, which may have spurred the Cardinals' trade for Robbie Anderson on Monday. While Anderson may not immediately make an impact in the team's receiving corps, DeAndre Hopkins is back from a six-game suspension to begin the season, and Rondale Moore, A.J. Green and Greg Dortch also are on hand to man the position for Thursday's matchup with the Saints and beyond.