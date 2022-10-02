Brown (foot) is listed as active Sunday at Carolina.
Despite capping Week 4 prep with a limited practice due to a foot issue, Brown will be available to the Cardinals offense, as expected. With fellow wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) and A.J. Green (knee) absent, Brown again should serve as the team's top receiver, which has resulted in a 20-208-0 line on 28 targets the last two games.
