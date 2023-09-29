Brown (thumb) will practice Friday but could end up a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the 49ers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Brown is dealing with a thumb injury that doesn't require surgery, and while he might be able to play through the issue, it's not ideal that he was a mid-week addition to the injury report Thursday, when he was a limited participant in practice. Between the matchup with an elite defense and the possibility of an injured thumb making it tougher to catch passes, Brown holds less fantasy appeal than usual despite posting a 5-61-1 receiving line against Dallas last week.