Brown suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury during Sunday's loss to the Seahawks and will undergo further testing Monday to determine the severity of the issue, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Brown's X-rays came back negative, but he had a walking boot on his left foot following Sunday's loss. The extent of issue remains unclear, but based on Schefter's report, there's a possibility the wideout could miss the remainder of the season. Arizona has already begun to mitigate its loss by trading for Robbie Anderson, who'd grown disgruntled in Carolina, and will likely get DeAndre Hopkins back from a six-game suspension in Week 7. Regardless, Brown was by far the Cardinals most productive offensive player through six games, totaling 43 receptions for 485 yards and three scores, so his loss will be a major blow to Arizona's offense.